Short Interest in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Increases By 22.6%

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

AQST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Kendall sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 638,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,106.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,505,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $8.21 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. Equities analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

