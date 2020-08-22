Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Update

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RVSDF opened at $0.37 on Friday. Riverside Resources has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.28.

About Riverside Resources

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Peñoles, Tajitos, La Silla, Ariel, Cecilia, Teco, Australia, Suaqui Verde, Palo Fierro, Los Cuarentas, and La Union projects located in Mexico.

