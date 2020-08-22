Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Update

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
RVSDF opened at $0.37 on Friday. Riverside Resources has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.28.
About Riverside Resources
