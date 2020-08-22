Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Given New $135.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.90.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $95.88 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $110.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.25 and its 200 day moving average is $96.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6,229.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 245,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.