Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.43.

PXD opened at $102.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In other news, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $493,298.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,607.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $66,078.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,587,540,000 after buying an additional 2,409,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,188,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,065,485,000 after buying an additional 3,806,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $650,302,000 after buying an additional 806,132 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,475,674 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $524,412,000 after buying an additional 212,499 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,525,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $317,473,000 after buying an additional 223,235 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

