Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 509,006 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,006 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Brinker International worth $15,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,366 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 93.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 388,793 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 585.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 668,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 571,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 33,130 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 87.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 599,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 279,937 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EAT opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.37. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.22.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $476,007.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,749.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles A. Lousignont sold 3,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $116,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,201 shares of company stock valued at $968,627. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.61.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

