Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,776 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Seagate Technology worth $15,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.98. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 56.89%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $362,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,996 shares of company stock valued at $779,824 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

