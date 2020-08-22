Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $16,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter worth about $79,706,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after buying an additional 428,104 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,192,000 after buying an additional 309,140 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 367,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after buying an additional 296,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 967,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,368,000 after buying an additional 273,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $72.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.48 and a 200 day moving average of $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNKN. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

In related news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,191,753.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $388,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

