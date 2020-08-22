Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.76 Million Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of NortonLifeLock worth $16,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth $2,024,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.90. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLOK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Argus upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

In related news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $228,577,089.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,932,324 shares of company stock valued at $229,304,333 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

