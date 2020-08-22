Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,092 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Franklin Electric worth $16,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 517,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 43,290 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.16. Franklin Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $308.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $424,641.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $26,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $643,862 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 509,006 Shares of Brinker International, Inc.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 509,006 Shares of Brinker International, Inc.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC
Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC
Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc
Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc
Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.76 Million Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.76 Million Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Franklin Electric Co.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Franklin Electric Co.
Casey’s General Stores Inc Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.
Casey’s General Stores Inc Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report