Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,092 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Franklin Electric worth $16,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 517,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 43,290 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.16. Franklin Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $308.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $424,641.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $26,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $643,862 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

