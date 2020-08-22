Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Casey’s General Stores worth $16,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 125.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 58.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 171.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 179.1% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

NASDAQ CASY opened at $178.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

CASY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.36.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.