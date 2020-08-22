Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.96 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Waters worth $16,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,776,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,051,656,000 after buying an additional 161,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $979,304,000 after buying an additional 269,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,667,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $849,633,000 after buying an additional 64,389 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,015,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,924,000 after buying an additional 17,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,851,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of WAT opened at $216.24 on Friday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $245.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

In other news, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total value of $2,621,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,285,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.