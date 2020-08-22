Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,218 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of American Equity Investment Life worth $17,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 572.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,903,000 after buying an additional 152,780 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 333,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 25,295 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

AEL opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. Research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

