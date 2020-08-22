Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 14,822 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,822 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $17,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,197,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,891,000 after purchasing an additional 834,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 974,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 843,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,088,000 after purchasing an additional 92,933 shares during the period.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $109.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $110.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.76.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLLI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

