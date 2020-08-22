Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.37 Million Stock Position in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 370,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,923 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $17,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Brady currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Brady Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.93. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Brady had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brady Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $2,265,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $52,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

