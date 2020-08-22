Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,605 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Fabrinet worth $17,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Fabrinet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Fabrinet by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 37.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Fabrinet by 120.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Fabrinet by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average of $62.11. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $76.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

