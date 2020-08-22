Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,009 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Expedia Group worth $17,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Expedia Group by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,812 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPE. BidaskClub cut Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,325 shares of company stock worth $8,739,409. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $91.10 on Friday. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.