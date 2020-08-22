Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 25,601 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,048 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of NetApp worth $17,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in NetApp by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in NetApp by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 644,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,593,000 after buying an additional 183,600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 2,604.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 21,067 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,144,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in NetApp by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP opened at $41.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.39. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on NetApp from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.06.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.