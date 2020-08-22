Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of iRobot worth $17,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 8.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the first quarter worth about $1,377,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised iRobot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $73,647.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $669,860.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,910 shares of company stock worth $5,525,736. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $76.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.64. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $89.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

