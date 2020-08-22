Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Omnicom Group worth $18,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 500.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 93.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 471.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 8,484.6% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

NYSE OMC opened at $52.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.32. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

