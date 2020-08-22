LSV Asset Management Sells 6,322 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Perspecta during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in Perspecta during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Perspecta by 28.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the first quarter worth about $104,000.

In related news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Curtis acquired 18,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $403,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of Perspecta stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. Perspecta Inc has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Perspecta’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRSP. Wedbush lowered Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen started coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

