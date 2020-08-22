Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Finally, VeraBank N.A. raised its position in Amazon.com by 21.5% during the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,098.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,451.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,651.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

