Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.88.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $159.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.09. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.86%.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

