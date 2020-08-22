LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 24.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EVBN stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. Evans Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.05 million.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Expedia Group Inc Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.
Expedia Group Inc Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 25,601 Shares of NetApp Inc.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 25,601 Shares of NetApp Inc.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iRobot Co.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iRobot Co.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc.
LSV Asset Management Sells 6,322 Shares of Perspecta Inc
LSV Asset Management Sells 6,322 Shares of Perspecta Inc
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report