LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 24.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EVBN stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. Evans Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.05 million.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

