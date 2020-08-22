Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,034 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $55,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 39.7% during the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,098.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2,451.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,651.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.29, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

