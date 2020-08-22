Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,344,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806,716 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,377,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,538 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,105,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,725,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,313,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,662 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

FE stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.31. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.63.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FE. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.97.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

