Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.5% in the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,651.62 billion, a PE ratio of 126.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,098.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,451.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

