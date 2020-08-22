Raymond James Lowers Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to Market Perform

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WELL. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of WELL opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 12.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,936,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 8.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,552 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

