Raymond James Downgrades Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) to Market Perform

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

Shares of NYSE IRET opened at $68.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $884.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $85.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average of $68.21.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRET. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 33,733 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 10.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 53.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.