CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $170.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $188.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

NYSE CCI opened at $163.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.01.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,378,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,684,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter worth $214,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 109.8% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.2% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

