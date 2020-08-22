Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Dana to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

NYSE DAN opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83. Dana has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 2.54.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $119,765.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $88,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Dana in the second quarter worth $242,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 107,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 60,747 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 179,497 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Analyst Recommendations for Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Raymond James Lowers Welltower to Market Perform
Raymond James Lowers Welltower to Market Perform
Raymond James Downgrades Investors Real Estate Trust Reit to Market Perform
Raymond James Downgrades Investors Real Estate Trust Reit to Market Perform
CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co
CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co
Dana Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays
Dana Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays
Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on First Horizon National
Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on First Horizon National
Greenlane Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity
Greenlane Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report