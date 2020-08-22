Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Dana to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

NYSE DAN opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83. Dana has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 2.54.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $119,765.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $88,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Dana in the second quarter worth $242,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 107,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 60,747 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 179,497 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

