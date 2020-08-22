Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN)

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

FHN stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. First Horizon National has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $511.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Horizon National will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 216,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon National by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 71.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 133,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 30.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

