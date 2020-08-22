Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GNLN. BidaskClub downgraded Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenlane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Shares of GNLN opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $7.11.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 115,267 shares of company stock worth $400,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 60,463 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 183,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC grew its stake in Greenlane by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

