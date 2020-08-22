G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 199.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GTHX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 10.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $602.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.04. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $41.80.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83). As a group, equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

