Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CTT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catchmark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

CTT stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Catchmark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. On average, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 37.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 207.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth $92,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

