Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CTT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catchmark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

CTT stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Catchmark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. On average, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 37.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 207.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth $92,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Analyst Recommendations for Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

Receive News & Ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Raymond James Lowers Welltower to Market Perform
Raymond James Lowers Welltower to Market Perform
Raymond James Downgrades Investors Real Estate Trust Reit to Market Perform
Raymond James Downgrades Investors Real Estate Trust Reit to Market Perform
CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co
CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co
Dana Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays
Dana Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays
Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on First Horizon National
Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on First Horizon National
Greenlane Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity
Greenlane Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report