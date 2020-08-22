Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Raised to $45.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LNC. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,067,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,263,000 after buying an additional 63,887 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 405,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 51,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 169,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.