Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Rakuten Inc (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.76. Approximately 3,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 5,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57.

About Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNF)

Rakuten, Inc operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites.

