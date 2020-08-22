Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up previously from $274.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.76.

Shares of PANW opened at $269.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.81. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

