Metlife (NYSE:MET) PT Raised to $46.00

Metlife (NYSE:MET) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.39% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.
MET stock opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Metlife has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48.
In other Metlife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Metlife during the second quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Metlife by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Metlife by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Metlife Company Profile
MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.
Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.