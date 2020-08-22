Metlife (NYSE:MET) PT Raised to $46.00

Metlife (NYSE:MET) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

MET stock opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Metlife has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Metlife will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Metlife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Metlife during the second quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Metlife by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Metlife by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

