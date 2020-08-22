Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “inline” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.24.
Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $128.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $130.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.45.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
