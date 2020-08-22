Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “inline” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.24.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $128.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $130.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.45.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

