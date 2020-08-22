Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.12.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT stock opened at $131.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.35. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.97. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $456,444.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $393,271.20. Insiders have sold a total of 47,517 shares of company stock worth $6,556,584 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 171.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.