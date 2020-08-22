Deutsche Bank Boosts L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $33.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L Brands from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on L Brands from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.61.

Shares of LB opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.47. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $31.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $303,624,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,964,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in L Brands by 86.1% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 142.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 971,470 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 290.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,288,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 958,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

