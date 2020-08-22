Chemesis International (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Chemesis International Inc (OTCMKTS:CADMF)’s share price fell 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 90,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 39,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59.

Chemesis International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CADMF)

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It provides various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alchohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

