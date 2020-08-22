Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRU. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

PRU stock opened at $67.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.45. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 59.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

