Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Buy”

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) was upgraded by B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $1.15. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AUTO. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a report on Monday, May 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Autoweb from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.67.

AUTO stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Autoweb has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 50.53% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Autoweb will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

