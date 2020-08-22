INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Trading Up 0.2%

INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $18.26. Approximately 664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72.

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products. The company operates through Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers consumer insurance products, such as motor vehicle, home and contents, lifestyle and leisure, and compulsory third party, as well as travel insurance, life insurance, and income protection products; and business insurance products, including business package, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, commercial and fleet motor, marine, workers' compensation, professional indemnity, directors' and officers', and public and products liability.

