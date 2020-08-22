Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ EVFM opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.54). On average, equities analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco sold 73,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $427,759.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. File acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $26,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 880,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,481. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 941.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after buying an additional 7,184,638 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

