Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HTZ. Barclays lowered Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hertz Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of HTZ opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80. Hertz Global has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $228.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.86). Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hertz Global will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 55,342,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $39,846,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 26,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $27,436.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,657.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,414,173 shares of company stock worth $39,981,724. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hertz Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,445,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hertz Global during the first quarter worth $99,000.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

