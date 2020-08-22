Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BofA Securities

Investment analysts at BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamond Eagle Acquisition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

VRT opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.53. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamond Eagle Acquisition will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamond Eagle Acquisition news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $350,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

