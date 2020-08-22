Morgan Stanley Increases Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $95.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s current price.

RGA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.88.

RGA stock opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day moving average of $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

