WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.95. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 64.09% of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.